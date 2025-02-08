Thornton leads Ohio State against Nebraska

Ohio State Buckeyes (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-8, 5-7 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State visits Nebraska after Bruce Thornton scored 31 points in Ohio State’s 73-70 win over the Maryland Terrapins.

The Cornhuskers have gone 9-2 in home games. Nebraska ranks sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. Berke Buyuktuncel leads the Cornhuskers with 5.9 boards.

The Buckeyes have gone 6-6 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin Royal averaging 5.2.

Nebraska makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Ohio State averages 8.5 more points per game (79.7) than Nebraska allows (71.2).

The Cornhuskers and Buckeyes match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is averaging 19.2 points for the Cornhuskers. Juwan Gary is averaging 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games.

John Mobley Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Thornton is shooting 48.0% and averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.