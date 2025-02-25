Thompson leads Oklahoma State against No. 9 Iowa State after 21-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (21-6, 12-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-14, 5-11 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -9.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State faces No. 9 Iowa State after Bryce Thompson scored 21 points in Oklahoma State’s 96-64 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cowboys have gone 10-3 in home games. Oklahoma State allows 76.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Cyclones have gone 12-5 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Joshua Jefferson averaging 7.7.

Oklahoma State is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 42.0% Iowa State allows to opponents. Iowa State averages 80.5 points per game, 3.8 more than the 76.7 Oklahoma State allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is averaging 12.5 points for the Cowboys. Marchelus Avery is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

Curtis Jones is averaging 17.2 points for the Cyclones. Jefferson is averaging 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.