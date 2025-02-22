Thompson and Oklahoma State host No. 23 Kansas

Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-13, 5-10 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (17-9, 8-7 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -14.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State plays No. 23 Kansas after Bryce Thompson scored 25 points in Oklahoma State’s 104-95 win against the UCF Knights.

The Jayhawks are 12-2 on their home court. Kansas is second in the Big 12 with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 7.1.

The Cowboys have gone 5-10 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Kansas is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.5% Oklahoma State allows to opponents. Oklahoma State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Kansas allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Zeke Mayo is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Thompson is scoring 12.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cowboys. Marchelus Avery is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

