Thomas leads Rhode Island against Fordham after 22-point outing

Rhode Island Rams (15-6, 4-5 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-12, 2-7 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island faces Fordham after Sebastian Thomas scored 22 points in Rhode Island’s 88-82 win over the UMass Minutemen.

The Fordham Rams are 7-4 in home games. Fordham averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Rhode Island Rams are 4-5 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island averages 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

Fordham averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

The Fordham Rams and Rhode Island Rams match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Johnson III is averaging 18.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Fordham Rams. Japhet Medor is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas is scoring 19.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Rhode Island Rams. Jaden House is averaging 12.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fordham Rams: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Rhode Island Rams: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.