Thomas leads New Orleans against SFA after 22-point game

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-13, 2-9 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (4-18, 2-9 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays SFA after Michael Thomas scored 22 points in New Orleans’ 76-68 loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Privateers have gone 0-6 at home. New Orleans has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The ‘Jacks are 2-9 in Southland play. SFA has a 4-10 record against teams over .500.

New Orleans is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 40.0% SFA allows to opponents. SFA averages 64.4 points per game, 18.6 fewer points than the 83.0 New Orleans allows to opponents.

The Privateers and ‘Jacks match up Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James White is shooting 42.9% and averaging 19.2 points for the Privateers. Cedquavious Hunter is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyle Hayman is averaging 12.6 points and 1.8 steals for the ‘Jacks. Keon Thompson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

‘Jacks: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.