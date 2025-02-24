Thomas leads Morgan State against Norfolk State

Morgan State Bears (11-15, 5-5 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (19-8, 9-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -12.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits Norfolk State after Will Thomas scored 31 points in Morgan State’s 87-81 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Spartans have gone 10-1 in home games. Norfolk State is fifth in the MEAC in rebounding averaging 30.7 rebounds. Jalen Myers leads the Spartans with 5.4 boards.

The Bears have gone 5-5 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State is 4-8 against opponents over .500.

Norfolk State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Morgan State allows. Morgan State has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Moore Jr. is shooting 55.8% and averaging 18.7 points for the Spartans. Myers is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kameron Hobbs averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Thomas is shooting 49.3% and averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.