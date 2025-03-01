Thomas leads East Texas A&M against Incarnate Word after 20-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (15-14, 8-10 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-25, 2-16 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M hosts Incarnate Word after TJ Thomas scored 20 points in East Texas A&M’s 73-71 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions are 3-9 on their home court. East Texas A&M has a 1-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cardinals are 8-10 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word averages 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

East Texas A&M averages 64.3 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 68.7 Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than East Texas A&M allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scooter Williams Jr. is scoring 11.4 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Lions. Thomas is averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 59.6% over the last 10 games.

Davion Bailey is shooting 41.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Cardinals. Jalin Anderson is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 25.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.