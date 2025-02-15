Thomas, Illinois State Redbirds square off against the Evansville Purple Aces

Illinois State Redbirds (15-9, 9-4 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-18, 2-11 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on Illinois State in a matchup of MVC teams.

The Purple Aces have gone 6-4 in home games. Evansville is 0-13 against opponents over .500.

The Redbirds are 9-4 in MVC play. Illinois State has a 4-9 record against teams over .500.

Evansville averages 62.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 68.1 Illinois State gives up. Illinois State has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

The Purple Aces and Redbirds square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Hartwig is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Camryn Runner is averaging 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Elyce Knudsen is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 13.3 points. Shannon Dowell is averaging 14.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.