Thomas, Austin Peay Governors take on the North Alabama Lions

Austin Peay Governors (8-12, 3-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (13-7, 5-2 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -12.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay faces North Alabama in ASUN action Saturday.

The Lions have gone 8-1 in home games. North Alabama scores 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Governors are 3-4 in conference matchups. Austin Peay is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

North Alabama scores 78.6 points, 5.8 more per game than the 72.8 Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than North Alabama allows.

The Lions and Governors face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari Lane is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Lions. Taye Fields is averaging 14.1 points and 10.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LJ Thomas is averaging 14.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Governors. Tate McCubbin is averaging 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Governors: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.