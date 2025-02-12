Thomas and the San Francisco Dons take on conference foe Gonzaga

San Francisco Dons (20-6, 10-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-7, 9-3 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ryan Nembhard and Gonzaga host Malik Thomas and San Francisco in WCC play Thursday.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-1 at home. Gonzaga averages 87.2 points while outscoring opponents by 17.2 points per game.

The Dons have gone 10-3 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is fifth in the WCC scoring 75.5 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

Gonzaga averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.7 per game San Francisco gives up. San Francisco averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Gonzaga allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nembhard is averaging 11 points, 9.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Graham Ike is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas is scoring 19.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 13.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 87.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Dons: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

