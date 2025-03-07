Thomas and the Illinois State Redbirds visit conference foe Southern Illinois

Illinois State Redbirds (19-11, 13-6 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (4-24, 2-17 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois plays Illinois State in a matchup of MVC teams.

The Salukis are 2-11 in home games. Southern Illinois gives up 75.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.1 points per game.

The Redbirds are 13-6 against conference opponents. Illinois State is second in the MVC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Nevaeh Thomas averaging 5.5.

Southern Illinois scores 57.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 67.5 Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Southern Illinois gives up.

The Salukis and Redbirds meet Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gift Uchenna is scoring 14.4 points per game with 12.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Salukis. Kayla Cooper is averaging 9.8 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 30.2% over the last 10 games.

Thomas is averaging 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Redbirds. Elyce Knudsen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 1-9, averaging 52.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.