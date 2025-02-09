Thomas and Howard host Maryland-Eastern Shore

Howard Bison (12-9, 5-1 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-13, 3-3 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits Maryland-Eastern Shore after Zennia Thomas scored 25 points in Howard’s 81-64 victory over the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Hawks have gone 5-3 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 5-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bison have gone 5-1 against MEAC opponents.

Maryland-Eastern Shore’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Howard gives up. Howard has shot at a 38.4% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 36.8% shooting opponents of Maryland-Eastern Shore have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zamara Haynes is scoring 11.6 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Hawks. Mahogony Lester is averaging 10.7 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Destiny Howell is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 14.8 points. Saniyah King is shooting 35.0% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 64.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.