Theuerkauf and Wake Forest host No. 25 Florida State

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-13, 1-9 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (17-4, 7-2 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits No. 25 Florida State after Rylie Theuerkauf scored 25 points in Wake Forest’s 90-83 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Seminoles have gone 11-0 in home games. Florida State averages 92.3 points and has outscored opponents by 22.3 points per game.

The Demon Deacons are 1-9 in conference games. Wake Forest is 5-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

Florida State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest averages 62.5 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 70.0 Florida State allows.

The Seminoles and Demon Deacons square off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Bowles averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Ta’Niya Latson is shooting 49.7% and averaging 23.8 points over the past 10 games.

Raegyn Conley is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 7.1 points. Theuerkauf is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 90.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 22.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

