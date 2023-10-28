There’s been a Travis Kelce sighting at the World Series. No sign of Taylor Swift, though

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — There was a Travis Kelce sighting — two of them, actually — at the World Series.

No sign of Taylor Swift, though.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was shown on the video board twice Friday night during Game 1 of the World Series at the Texas Rangers, who are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

There was a mix of cheers and boos the first time the Rangers showed Kelce. The second time, the cheers won the day as Swift’s “Shake It Off” played over the public address system.

The Chiefs play Sunday at Denver, but Kansas City is less than a two-hour flight from the Dallas area. Kelce wouldn’t have any trouble getting back before the team flies to Colorado.

Kelce and Swift have been in a budding relationship since Kelce made overtures toward her after he failed to meet her at a show on her Eras Tour.

Swift took him up on an offer to attend a game, and in the six games since the pop superstar did that, Kelce had 499 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

Kelce smiled each time he was shown on the board and was doing a subtle dance move to the Swift song the second time, drawing some louder cheers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.