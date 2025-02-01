Theodosiou leads Loyola (MD) against Boston University after 22-point game

Boston University Terriers (11-11, 5-4 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-12, 3-6 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Greyhounds -1; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts Boston University after Jacob Theodosiou scored 22 points in Loyola (MD)’s 79-67 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Greyhounds have gone 4-5 in home games. Loyola (MD) allows 71.5 points and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Terriers are 5-4 in conference play. Boston University has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Loyola (MD)’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Boston University allows. Boston University averages 66.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 71.5 Loyola (MD) allows.

The Greyhounds and Terriers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milos Ilic is averaging 14 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Theodosiou is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kyrone Alexander is shooting 41.4% and averaging 12.7 points for the Terriers. Michael McNair is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 61.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

