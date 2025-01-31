Theodosiou and Loyola (MD) host Boston University

Boston University Terriers (11-11, 5-4 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-12, 3-6 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) faces Boston University after Jacob Theodosiou scored 22 points in Loyola (MD)’s 79-67 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Greyhounds are 4-5 in home games. Loyola (MD) is fifth in the Patriot League with 13.6 assists per game led by Milos Ilic averaging 2.8.

The Terriers are 5-4 against Patriot League opponents. Boston University ranks third in the Patriot League with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Malcolm Chimezie averaging 5.4.

Loyola (MD) averages 69.6 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 67.5 Boston University allows. Boston University’s 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Loyola (MD) has allowed to its opponents (45.8%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ilic is averaging 14 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Jordan Stiemke is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Kyrone Alexander is averaging 12.7 points for the Terriers. Michael McNair is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 61.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.