Theodorsson leads Loyola Chicago against Saint Louis after 22-point performance

Saint Louis Billikens (13-17, 7-10 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (12-16, 4-13 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Saint Louis after Emma Theodorsson scored 22 points in Loyola Chicago’s 52-50 win against the VCU Rams.

The Ramblers have gone 7-9 at home. Loyola Chicago is 6-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Billikens are 7-10 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis is fifth in the A-10 scoring 66.7 points per game and is shooting 38.9%.

Loyola Chicago scores 58.5 points per game, 15.0 fewer points than the 73.5 Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis’ 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Loyola Chicago has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

The Ramblers and Billikens square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kira Chivers is averaging 5.8 points for the Ramblers. Naelle is averaging 11.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the last 10 games.

Kennedy Calhoun is averaging 10.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.3 steals for the Billikens. Tierra Simon is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 54.5 points, 25.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 61.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.