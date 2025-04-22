The start of the NHL playoffs has been hard-hitting, with just about everyone getting physical

If there was any doubt about what the Washington Capitals were thinking about doing to the Montreal Canadiens in their first-round playoff series, it got erased on the first shift.

Sub-6-foot forward Anthony Beauvillier finished a hard check on Alexandre Carrier. Captain Alex Ovechkin followed that up by crushing the other defenseman, Mike Matheson.

“Everybody was hitting,” Ovechkin said after scoring the overtime winner Monday night.

The start of the NHL playoffs is off to a heavy-hitting start, with nearly 80 per game early in the first round after an average of just over 40 during the regular season. Of the 255 skaters who have dressed, 214 — 84% — have been credited with at least one hit.

“It’s part of playoff hockey: When the stakes get raised, the physical intensity of the games increases significantly,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Tuesday. “I know they’re exciting for the fans, they rattle the boards and everybody cheers and that, but, over time, if you constantly are being physical on your opponent, it adds up.”

The Capitals are leading the way in their series against Montreal after a concerted effort to finish checks in Game 1. The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars have not been shy about physicality and are even at a game apiece.

The Los Angeles Kings took a 1-0 series lead and were physical with the Oilers, with defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov delivering the most eye-catching shot with a cross-check on Viktor Arvidsson in the first period.

“It was pretty clear for us we came to play,” Gavrikov said. “That’s the playoffs, and they’re going to do the same against us, so we’ve got to protect each other, protect our goalie and be together.”

Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals

When/Where to Watch: Game 2, Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

Series: Capitals lead 1-0

The Capitals pushing the Canadiens around in their series opener was enough of a concern that coach Martin St. Louis got repeated questions about inserting 6-foot-4, 240-pound tough guy Arber Xhekaj into the lineup on defense.

“I have Xhekaj,” St. Louis said. “It’s a card. I might play him. I don’t know yet. But it’s good to have.”

Washington is bigger, stronger and more experienced and Montreal could use more toughness to counter a bruising style.

“I think we can be a physical team,” forward Alex Newhook said. “We’ve got a lot of big guys, we’ve got a lot of strong guys here and I think with our pace we can bring that physicality, as well, and match it.”

The Capitals are built for this brand of hockey. The physicality was not a coincidence.

“It’s going to pay dividends in the end,” said fourth-line center Nic Dowd, who had three hits. “There’s going to be certain plays where D-men are expecting pressure and then guys have the ability to maybe lay off and maybe read a reverse or a rim or something like that, and then there’s going to be turnover. But you have to invest early.”

Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche

When/Where to Watch: Game 3, Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

Series: Tied 1-1

Colin Blackwell scoring in overtime to win Game 2 for Dallas being a healthy scratch in the opener made it a series. Now all eyes are on Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog as the series shifts to Denver.

Game 3 could be Landeskog’s first NHL action since June 26, 2022, when he and the Avalanche beat Tampa Bay to win the Stanley Cup. He has had two surgeries on a chronically injured right knee since but in recent weeks did a conditioning stint in the minors and even dressed for warmups Monday night.

Landeskog returning at home would provide an emotional boost for the team and fans.

“He brings a lot to the table when it comes to his leadership and his presence in the room and and then obviously, we’ll see how it goes on the ice,” coach Jared Bednar said. “He provides a lot of things that could help us in Game 3.”

The Stars are still without No. 1 defenseman Miro Heiskanen after February knee surgery and leading goal-scorer Jason Robertson, who is considered week to week with a lower-body injury. They are fully preparing for Colorado to get Landeskog back.

“Especially if he is back in the lineup, it’s going to be extra charged,” coach Peter DeBoer said. “But if you can get through the first 10 minutes, usually it settles into a normal hockey game.”

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings

When/Where to Watch: Game 2, Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT (TBS)

Series: Kings lead 1-0

The opener ended in glorious playoff chaos on Phillip Danault’s goal with 41.1 seconds left, helping the Kings survive Edmonton scoring four times in the third period to win 6-5.

“We know they have an offensive machine, but we have to learn from this and move on,” Danault said.

The result still didn’t give much comfort to Los Angeles, which was once again helpless to slow down Connor McDavid and the Oilers’ top-end talent when it mattered. The Kings actually defended quite well for most of the first two periods, but Edmonton scored twice in the final 2 ½ minutes with goalie Stuart Skinner pulled for an extra attacker.

The Oilers dug themselves a hole with poor defensive play in the first two periods. Coach Kris Knoblauch lamented the “breakdowns” that cost Edmonton, but its blue line will be tested with top defenseman Mattias Ekholm sidelined by injury.

AP Sports Writers Stephen Hawkins in Dallas, Pat Graham in Denver and Greg Beacham in Los Angeles contributed.

