The 49ers lose several key players on the opening day of free agency

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The opening of free agency for the San Francisco 49ers was more about their losses than their additions.

While San Francisco agreed to a deal with backup tight end Luke Farrell and brought back two reserve players on Monday, the Niners lost several players who were key contributors on a team that played in the Super Bowl 13 months ago.

San Francisco told nine-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk that he will be released before the start of the league year on Wednesday, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t made an announcement. ESPN first reported the decision.

Juszczyk was one of the first players signed after coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch took over in 2017 and has been a key part of the offense since then thanks to his versatility. The 33-year-old Juszczyk was forced to take a pay last season and now will hit the open market as San Francisco looks to make the roster younger and cheaper.

Juszczyk was due a $4.1 million salary this season. The Niners will take on a $3.6 million dead cap charge with the release.

Several other key players agreed to deals in free agency Monday. Standout defenders Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga reached deals with Denver; star cornerback Charvarius Ward agreed to a deal with Indianapolis; backup tackle Jaylon Moore and running back Elijah Mitchell agreed to deals with Kansas City; and backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs left for New England.

Those deals were all confirmed by people familiar with the agreements who spoke on condition of anonymity because they can’t be signed until Wednesday.

Starting left guard Aaron Banks also reportedly has agreed to a deal with Green Bay.

The Niners have also said they plan to release defensive tackle Javon Hargrave later this week and are expected to cut defensive tackle Maliek Collins if they can’t find a trade partner. San Francisco has also agreed to trade receiver Deebo Samuel to Washington in a deal that will be official on Wednesday.

With the moves this offseason, at least 25 of the 41 players who appeared in at least 275 snaps in the 2023 regular season and playoffs will no longer be on San Francisco’s roster.

The 49ers did make one small addition Monday. They agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $20.25 million with $11 million guaranteed with Farrell, a person familiar with the deal said on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be finalized until Wednesday.

Farrell has only 36 catches in four seasons with Jacksonville but gives San Francisco a solid blocker and special teams player behind starter George Kittle. The Niners had been searching for a blocking tight end since losing Charlie Woerner to Atlanta in free agency last offseason.

The Niners also agreed on one-year deals to bring back defensive lineman Kevin Givens and running back Patrick Taylor Jr.

