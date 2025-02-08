Texas visits Vanderbilt following Johnson’s 25-point performance

Texas Longhorns (15-8, 4-6 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (16-6, 4-5 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas visits Vanderbilt after Tre Johnson scored 25 points in Texas’ 78-70 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Commodores are 11-1 on their home court. Vanderbilt has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Longhorns have gone 4-6 against SEC opponents. Texas has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Vanderbilt makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Texas averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Vanderbilt gives up.

The Commodores and Longhorns match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Nickel is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 10 points. Jason Edwards is shooting 40.3% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Arthur Kaluma is averaging 13.5 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Longhorns. Johnson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Longhorns: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

