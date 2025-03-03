Texas visits No. 24 Mississippi State following Hubbard’s 30-point performance

Texas Longhorns (16-13, 5-11 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-9, 8-8 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Mississippi State takes on Texas after Josh Hubbard scored 30 points in Mississippi State’s 81-69 win over the LSU Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 10-4 in home games. Mississippi State is sixth in the SEC with 15.2 assists per game led by Cameron Matthews averaging 3.7.

The Longhorns are 5-11 against SEC opponents. Texas ranks seventh in the SEC allowing 70.8 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Mississippi State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Texas allows. Texas has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Longhorns meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews is averaging 7.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Hubbard is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Johnson is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 20.6 points. Kadin Shedrick is averaging 9.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Longhorns: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.