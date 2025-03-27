Texas Tech visits McGill and Florida

Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-17, 6-15 Big 12) at Florida Gators (18-17, 7-12 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida takes on Texas Tech after Liv McGill scored 22 points in Florida’s 86-84 win against the UNLV Rebels.

Florida scores 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Texas Tech is 9-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

Florida makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Texas Tech has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Texas Tech has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGill is averaging 16.3 points, 5.2 assists and two steals for the Gators. Jeriah Warren is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Bailey Maupin is averaging 13.7 points for the Red Raiders. Jasmine Shavers is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Red Raiders: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.