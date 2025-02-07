Texas Tech takes on No. 9 TCU on 4-game losing streak

Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-11, 3-9 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (21-3, 9-2 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech aims to end its four-game slide with a win over No. 9 TCU.

The Horned Frogs are 15-0 on their home court. TCU is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Raiders are 3-9 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech has a 7-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TCU makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Texas Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Texas Tech averages 6.9 more points per game (64.4) than TCU allows (57.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hailey Van Lith is averaging 18.4 points and 5.8 assists for the Horned Frogs. Sedona Prince is averaging 19.5 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 60.6% over the past 10 games.

Jasmine Shavers is shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 14.6 points and 1.8 steals. Bailey Maupin is shooting 35.9% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Red Raiders: 2-8, averaging 57.6 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.