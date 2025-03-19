Texas Tech Red Raiders face UNC Wilmington Seahawks in opening round of NCAA Tournament

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (27-7, 17-4 CAA) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (25-8, 16-6 Big 12)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -15.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Texas Tech takes on UNC Wilmington in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Red Raiders are 16-6 against Big 12 opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Texas Tech has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seahawks are 17-4 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

Texas Tech scores 80.9 points, 11.0 more per game than the 69.9 UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance McMillian is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 14.2 points. JT Toppin is averaging 23.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

Donovan Newby is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 14.6 points and 3.5 assists. Khamari McGriff is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.