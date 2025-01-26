Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma State after Toppin’s 20-point showing

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-8, 2-5 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-4, 5-2 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -18.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma State after JT Toppin scored 20 points in Texas Tech’s 81-71 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Red Raiders are 9-2 on their home court. Texas Tech is eighth in the Big 12 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Toppin averaging 5.6.

The Cowboys are 2-5 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is 5-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Texas Tech averages 82.9 points, 8.0 more per game than the 74.9 Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The Red Raiders and Cowboys meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance McMillian is shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 15 points. Darrion Williams is shooting 41.8% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Arturo Dean is averaging 6.2 points and two steals for the Cowboys. Marchelus Avery is averaging 13.1 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

