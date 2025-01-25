Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma State after Thompson’s 21-point showing

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-8, 2-5 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-4, 5-2 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State visits Texas Tech after Bryce Thompson scored 21 points in Oklahoma State’s 92-78 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Red Raiders have gone 9-2 at home. Texas Tech scores 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 17.2 points per game.

The Cowboys have gone 2-5 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State is 5-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Texas Tech averages 82.9 points, 8.0 more per game than the 74.9 Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State averages 8.5 more points per game (74.2) than Texas Tech allows (65.7).

The Red Raiders and Cowboys meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Toppin is scoring 16.9 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Abou Ousmane is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Cowboys. Marchelus Avery is averaging 13.1 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.