Texas Tech hosts Colorado on home slide

Colorado Buffaloes (18-10, 9-8 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-16, 3-14 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts Colorado looking to break its four-game home slide.

The Red Raiders are 10-6 in home games. Texas Tech is 7-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Buffaloes have gone 9-8 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado ranks eighth in the Big 12 shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Texas Tech is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Colorado allows to opponents. Colorado averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Texas Tech allows.

The Red Raiders and Buffaloes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kilah Freelon is averaging 3.9 points for the Red Raiders. Jasmine Shavers is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Lior Garzon averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Jade Masogayo is shooting 60.0% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 1-9, averaging 57.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.