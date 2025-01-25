Texas State visits Arkansas State after Pope’s 25-point game

Texas State Bobcats (12-8, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-5, 6-2 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -8; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State faces Arkansas State after Tylan Pope scored 25 points in Texas State’s 89-74 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Red Wolves are 10-0 in home games. Arkansas State is fifth in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Bobcats are 5-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is fourth in the Sun Belt with 14.2 assists per game led by Kaden Gumbs averaging 4.4.

Arkansas State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Texas State gives up. Texas State has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

The Red Wolves and Bobcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Todd is averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Red Wolves. Joseph Pinion is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pope is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Bobcats. Coleton Benson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.