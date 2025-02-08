Texas State takes on Central Michigan following Pope’s 23-point game

Texas State Bobcats (12-12, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Central Michigan Chippewas (10-12, 4-6 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -1; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits Central Michigan after Tylan Pope scored 23 points in Texas State’s 75-64 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Chippewas have gone 6-4 in home games. Central Michigan is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bobcats have gone 3-8 away from home. Texas State scores 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Central Michigan averages 74.0 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 72.7 Texas State gives up. Texas State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Central Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ugnius Jarusevicius is averaging 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Chippewas. Kyler Vanderjagt is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pope is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Kaden Gumbs is averaging 9.8 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.