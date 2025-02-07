Texas State hosts Western Michigan following Spitzley’s 22-point showing

Western Michigan Broncos (9-12, 6-5 MAC) at Texas State Bobcats (10-12, 4-8 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits Texas State after Hannah Spitzley scored 22 points in Western Michigan’s 70-64 win over the Akron Zips.

The Bobcats are 3-9 in home games.

The Broncos are 4-7 in road games. Western Michigan has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Texas State is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Texas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Terrell is averaging 9.6 points and seven rebounds for the Bobcats. Jaylin Foster is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Marina Asensio is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Broncos. Spitzley is averaging 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 59.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 56.3 points, 24.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

