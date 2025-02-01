Texas State hosts Todd and Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (17-5, 8-2 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (12-10, 5-5 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -5.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays Texas State after Taryn Todd scored 25 points in Arkansas State’s 81-68 win against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Bobcats are 7-2 in home games. Texas State is second in the Sun Belt scoring 76.8 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Red Wolves have gone 8-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Texas State scores 76.8 points, 7.7 more per game than the 69.1 Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 43.4% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh O’Garro is averaging 9.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Coleton Benson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Todd is averaging 16.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Red Wolves. Joseph Pinion is averaging 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.