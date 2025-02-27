Texas State hosts James Madison after Freeman’s 27-point showing

James Madison Dukes (20-10, 13-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (15-15, 8-9 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison faces Texas State after Mark Freeman scored 27 points in James Madison’s 85-79 win against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Bobcats are 9-4 on their home court. Texas State is second in the Sun Belt scoring 75.9 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Dukes have gone 13-4 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison averages 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Texas State makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than James Madison has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). James Madison averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Texas State gives up.

The Bobcats and Dukes match up Friday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh O’Garro is averaging 9.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Coleton Benson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Freeman is averaging 15 points and 3.1 assists for the Dukes. Bryce Lindsay is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Dukes: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.