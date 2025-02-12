Texas State faces UL Monroe, looks to break road slide

Texas State Bobcats (12-13, 5-7 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (6-19, 2-10 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State will try to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Bobcats take on UL Monroe.

The Warhawks have gone 4-8 in home games. UL Monroe is 4-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats have gone 5-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is ninth in the Sun Belt allowing 73.2 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

UL Monroe’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Texas State allows. Texas State averages 75.9 points per game, 2.1 more than the 73.8 UL Monroe allows.

The Warhawks and Bobcats match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Bolden is shooting 37.2% and averaging 12.4 points for the Warhawks. Coltie Young is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tylan Pope is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Bobcats. Coleton Benson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.