Texas State faces Old Dominion on 3-game slide

Texas State Bobcats (12-11, 5-6 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (10-13, 6-5 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State is looking to end its three-game skid with a win over Old Dominion.

The Monarchs have gone 6-7 in home games. Old Dominion is second in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 35.3 rebounds. Sean Durugordon leads the Monarchs with 8.3 boards.

The Bobcats are 5-6 in conference matchups. Texas State is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Old Dominion’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Texas State gives up. Texas State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Old Dominion gives up.

The Monarchs and Bobcats meet Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Davis Jr. averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Durugordon is shooting 42.7% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tylan Pope is scoring 15.5 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Bobcats. Coleton Benson is averaging 9.8 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 37.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.