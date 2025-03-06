Texas State faces Old Dominion in Sun Belt Tournament

Old Dominion Monarchs (13-19, 9-10 Sun Belt) vs. Texas State Bobcats (16-15, 9-9 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against Old Dominion.

The Bobcats are 9-9 against Sun Belt opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Texas State averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 7-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Monarchs are 9-10 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is 6-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Texas State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.0 per game Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Texas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylan Pope is averaging 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bobcats. Coleton Benson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Robert Davis Jr. is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Monarchs. Sean Durugordon is averaging 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.