Texas State and UL Monroe square off in conference matchup

UL Monroe Warhawks (7-11, 3-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (9-9, 3-5 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe faces Texas State in Sun Belt action Saturday.

The Bobcats have gone 3-7 at home. Texas State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warhawks are 3-4 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Texas State’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe averages 67.3 points per game, 0.6 more than the 66.7 Texas State allows.

The Bobcats and Warhawks meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Foster is shooting 37.6% and averaging 10.1 points for the Bobcats. Ja’Mia Harris is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jakayla Johnson is averaging 14.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Warhawks. Meloney Thames is averaging 13.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 33.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 58.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.