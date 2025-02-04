Texas State and Coastal Carolina square off in conference showdown

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (15-6, 6-5 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-11, 4-7 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaylin Foster and Texas State host Savannah Brooks and Coastal Carolina in Sun Belt action.

The Bobcats are 3-8 on their home court. Texas State has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Chanticleers are 6-5 in conference matchups. Coastal Carolina is 3-2 in one-possession games.

Texas State’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 10.2 more points per game (76.4) than Texas State gives up to opponents (66.2).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster is averaging 10.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bobcats. Destiny Terrell is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Brooks is shooting 46.1% and averaging 14.5 points for the Chanticleers. Alancia Ramsey is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.