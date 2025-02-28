Texas Southern visits Jackson State after Dilworth’s 30-point showing

Texas Southern Tigers (14-13, 13-3 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (13-13, 11-4 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State faces Texas Southern after Taleah Dilworth scored 30 points in Jackson State’s 71-63 loss to the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Jackson State Tigers are 6-2 in home games. Jackson State is fourth in the SWAC in team defense, allowing 64.4 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 13-3 against SWAC opponents.

Jackson State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 67.3 points per game, 2.9 more than the 64.4 Jackson State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dilworth is scoring 16.0 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Jackson State Tigers. Leianya Massenat is averaging 9.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 36.0% over the past 10 games.

Aaliyah Henderson is averaging 8.3 points and 1.9 steals for the Texas Southern Tigers. Aylasia Fantroy is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackson State Tigers: 7-3, averaging 61.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Texas Southern Tigers: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.