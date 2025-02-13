Texas Southern visits Gourdine and Southern

Texas Southern Tigers (12-10, 11-0 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (11-13, 9-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces Texas Southern after Aniya Gourdine scored 20 points in Southern’s 50-44 win against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Jaguars have gone 6-1 at home. Southern is eighth in the SWAC scoring 57.6 points while shooting 36.1% from the field.

The Tigers are 11-0 in SWAC play. Texas Southern ranks second in the SWAC with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Jaida Belton averaging 7.0.

Southern is shooting 36.1% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 39.4% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern has shot at a 38.6% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 40.2% shooting opponents of Southern have averaged.

The Jaguars and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakiyah Sanders is averaging 3.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Jaguars. Gourdine is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Aylasia Fantroy is scoring 12.5 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Tigers. Courtlyn Loudermill is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 60.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 13.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.5 points per game.

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 71.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.