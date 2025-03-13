Texas Southern takes on Alabama State in SWAC Tournament

Alabama State Hornets (16-15, 12-6 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (15-16, 12-6 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -1; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern plays in the SWAC Tournament against Alabama State.

The Tigers are 12-6 against SWAC opponents and 3-10 in non-conference play. Texas Southern is 2-10 against opponents over .500.

The Hornets are 12-6 in SWAC play. Alabama State is the top team in the SWAC scoring 14.0 fast break points per game.

Texas Southern’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Alabama State gives up. Alabama State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Texas Southern gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Tigers won 80-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Jaylen Wysinger led the Tigers with 23 points, and Antonio Madlock led the Hornets with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kavion McClain is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Zaire Hayes is averaging 9.2 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

CJ Hines averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Amarr Knox is shooting 42.3% and averaging 17.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Hornets: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

