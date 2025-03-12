Texas Southern plays in SWAC Tournament against the Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-18, 7-12 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (15-14, 14-4 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M meet in the SWAC Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in SWAC play is 14-4, and their record is 1-10 against non-conference opponents. Texas Southern has a 1-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Panthers’ record in SWAC games is 7-12. Prairie View A&M is 4-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Texas Southern is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 40.1% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Texas Southern have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Texas Southern won 64-60 in the last matchup on March 8. Aylasia Fantroy led Texas Southern with 19 points, and CJ Wilson led Prairie View A&M with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fantroy is scoring 12.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Tigers. Courtlyn Loudermill is averaging 11.4 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 34.5% over the past 10 games.

Crystal Schultz is averaging nine points for the Panthers. Wilson is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 56.0 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

