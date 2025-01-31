Texas Southern hosts Bush and Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-17, 3-5 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-11, 6-1 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Texas Southern after Braelon Bush scored 28 points in Prairie View A&M’s 98-82 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 6-2 on their home court. Texas Southern is fifth in the SWAC in team defense, allowing 76.6 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Panthers are 3-5 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M has a 1-10 record against opponents above .500.

Texas Southern scores 73.4 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 86.1 Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 75.0 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 76.6 Texas Southern gives up.

The Tigers and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kavion McClain is averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Kenny Hunter is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tanahj Pettway is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 17.4 points. Bush is shooting 53.6% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

