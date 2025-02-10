Texas Southern hosts Bethune-Cookman following Thomas’ 27-point showing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (10-13, 7-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (10-13, 7-3 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman faces Texas Southern after Tre Thomas scored 27 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 85-82 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Tigers are 7-3 on their home court. Texas Southern has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 7-3 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman has a 3-11 record against opponents over .500.

Texas Southern scores 73.0 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 72.3 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 67.8 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 75.2 Texas Southern gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kavion McClain is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 15 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals. Zaire Hayes is shooting 43.4% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.5 points. Daniel Rouzan is averaging 14.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

