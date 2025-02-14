Texas Southern faces Grambling for conference showdown

Texas Southern Tigers (12-11, 11-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (10-13, 7-5 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Grambling and Texas Southern face off on Saturday.

The Grambling Tigers have gone 5-2 at home. Grambling leads the SWAC averaging 68.2 points and is shooting 35.5%.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 11-1 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern allows 70.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

Grambling averages 68.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 70.0 Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Grambling has given up to its opponents (41.4%).

The Grambling Tigers and Texas Southern Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahia Warmsley is averaging 12.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Grambling Tigers. Lydia Freeman is averaging 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jaida Belton is averaging 7.3 points and seven rebounds for the Texas Southern Tigers. Courtlyn Loudermill is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grambling Tigers: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 12.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Texas Southern Tigers: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.