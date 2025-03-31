Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs square off in Elite 8

TCU Horned Frogs (34-3, 19-2 Big 12) vs. Texas Longhorns (34-3, 18-2 SEC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -7.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas and No. 6 TCU square off in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Longhorns’ record in SEC games is 18-2, and their record is 16-1 in non-conference play. Texas is seventh in the SEC scoring 78.9 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are 19-2 in Big 12 play. TCU is 28-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Texas makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than TCU has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). TCU scores 21.6 more points per game (77.5) than Texas allows (55.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is averaging 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Longhorns. Taylor Jones is averaging 11.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the past 10 games.

Madison Conner averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Hailey Van Lith is shooting 49.2% and averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 67.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 10-0, averaging 72.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.