Texas Longhorns and Ole Miss Rebels square off in SEC Tournament

Ole Miss Rebels (20-9, 11-6 SEC) vs. Texas Longhorns (29-2, 15-1 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Texas takes on Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament.

The Longhorns have gone 15-1 against SEC teams, with a 14-1 record in non-conference play. Texas has a 21-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rebels’ record in SEC action is 11-6. Ole Miss scores 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 18.3 points per game.

Texas makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Ole Miss averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 3.6 per game Texas allows.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rori Harmon is averaging 9.3 points, 6.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Longhorns. Madison Booker is averaging 15.3 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the last 10 games.

Kirsten Deans is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging nine points. Madison Scott is shooting 46.0% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 10-0, averaging 68.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

