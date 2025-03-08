Texas Longhorns and LSU Tigers play in SEC Tournament

LSU Tigers (28-4, 13-4 SEC) vs. Texas Longhorns (30-2, 16-1 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Texas plays No. 9 LSU in the SEC Tournament.

The Longhorns have gone 16-1 against SEC opponents, with a 14-1 record in non-conference play. Texas ranks seventh in college basketball with 14.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyla Oldacre averaging 3.2 offensive boards.

The Tigers are 13-4 in SEC play. LSU is fifth in college basketball scoring 85.6 points per game while shooting 45.9%.

Texas scores 80.7 points, 14.7 more per game than the 66.0 LSU gives up. LSU averages 29.7 more points per game (85.6) than Texas allows to opponents (55.9).

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rori Harmon is averaging 9.3 points, 6.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Longhorns. Madison Booker is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mikaylah Williams is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 17.4 points and 3.4 assists. Aneesah Morrow is shooting 42.6% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 10-0, averaging 69.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.