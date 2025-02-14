Texas hosts No. 15 Kentucky after Johnson’s 24-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (17-7, 6-5 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (15-10, 4-8 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas plays No. 15 Kentucky after Tre Johnson scored 24 points in Texas’ 103-80 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Longhorns have gone 10-5 at home. Texas is eighth in the SEC scoring 78.6 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Wildcats are 6-5 against SEC opponents. Kentucky averages 86.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

Texas scores 78.6 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 76.0 Kentucky allows. Kentucky scores 17.4 more points per game (86.3) than Texas allows to opponents (68.9).

The Longhorns and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 43.9% and averaging 19.3 points for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaxson Robinson is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.3 points. Otega Oweh is averaging 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

