Texas hosts Arkansas after Thiero’s 21-point outing

Arkansas Razorbacks (13-8, 2-6 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (15-7, 4-5 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas visits Texas after Adou Thiero scored 21 points in Arkansas’ 89-79 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Longhorns have gone 10-3 in home games. Texas is ninth in the SEC scoring 78.9 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Razorbacks have gone 2-6 against SEC opponents. Arkansas ranks ninth in the SEC with 14.7 assists per game led by Boogie Fland averaging 5.7.

Texas makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Arkansas averages 10.6 more points per game (76.8) than Texas gives up (66.2).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Johnson is scoring 19.0 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 11.6 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games.

Fland averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Thiero is shooting 51.6% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

