Texas A&M takes on Vanderbilt, aims to stop 8-game skid

Texas A&M Aggies (10-16, 3-11 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (19-9, 6-8 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M looks to stop its eight-game slide with a victory against Vanderbilt.

The Commodores are 12-4 on their home court. Vanderbilt ranks sixth in the SEC with 16.3 assists per game led by Jordyn Oliver averaging 3.6.

The Aggies are 3-11 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M is 6-14 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Vanderbilt scores 83.5 points, 16.2 more per game than the 67.3 Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M’s 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Blakes is shooting 46.0% and averaging 23.3 points for the Commodores. Khamil Pierre is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Sahara Jones is averaging 9.5 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies. Sole Williams is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 54.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.